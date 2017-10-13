EVR Salai traffic sees more new changes

Motorists frequenting the stretch between Chetpet junction and Sterling Road junction would have noticed a minor change in the flow of traffic arrangement. Luckily, it is a good change. Vehicles coming from Sterling Road and Nungambakkam can now directly access Spur Tank Road (formally known as Mayor Ramanathan Road). Earlier, vehicles had to go around the Dr Gurusamy Bridge subway to enter Spur Tank Road.

The arrangement was introduced this week as part of Chennai Traffic department’s ongoing experiment to ease traffic congestion since EVR Salai was made two-way on August 6. According to Prem Anand Sinha, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, this was following a lot of demand from motorists.

Giving further updates, he adds that the traffic on Sterling Road junction has eased. Barnaby Road, which was heavily congested the two-way traffic, too, has been de-congested. “We have placed advisory boards along the highway, asking motorists coming from Gengu Reddy subway and and Dasaprakash Road to take a right at Kilpauk and Anna Nagar. They can access their destination through the inner roads instead of waiting at Ega junction for longer duration,” he says.

Additionally, a month ago, Harrington Road subway was made one-way in the evening hours as well. In the morning hours, too, the subway is closed to vehicles coming from Chetpet junction. Similarly, the subway is closed from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays to vehicles coming from EVR Salai.

Motorists can instead take Namashivayam Subway and Choolaimedu High Road. “When Dr Gurusamy Road was made two-way, the traffic volume on Harrington increased, creating a massive congestion. That’s why decided to make to one-way in the evening hours as well,” he explains.

To accommodate the growing volume of traffic on Dr Gurusamy Road and Spur Tank Road, the Chennai Traffic police modified the central median at these stretches and put up temporary medians.