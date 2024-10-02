Evolving challenges in healthcare management discussed at summit in Chennai

At the second leadership summit hosted recently by the Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI) in Chennai, the members addressed evolving challenges in healthcare management and development of strategies for improving healthcare outcomes, across India.

According to a press release, the summit brought together leaders from the healthcare sector, along with prominent people from other industries. Notable attendees, included Kiran Bedi, former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry; J. Radhakrishnan, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu; Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals; Lt. Gen. Madhuri Kanitkar, Vice-Chancellor, Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Mohamed Rela, Chairman and Managing Director of Rela Hospital and K.M. Cherian, CEO of Frontier Lifeline Hospital and KM Cherian Heart Foundation.

Discussions during the AHPI Leadership Summit 2024 centered around policy reforms, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and ongoing training for healthcare professionals. Challenges as discussed by various leaders also included increasing awareness of healthcare needs and patient expectations for quality treatments, financial sustainability and shortage of trained human resources as well as challenging working conditions.

Prathap C Reddy, founder chairman of Apollo Hospitals was awarded the ‘Health Icon of the Century’ award, which was received on his behalf by Preetha Reddy. Achyuta Samanta, founder of KIIT University, KISS and KIMS was awarded the ‘Iconic Healthcare Leader’ award and Davinder Kaur, an exemplary leader dedicated to advanced nursing practice, was awarded the ‘Role Model in Nursing Leadership’ award.

Giridhar Gyani, Director General of AHPI said, “The AHPI Leadership Summit 2024 marks a significant milestone in uniting leaders to drive impactful change in India’s healthcare landscape.” The organising chairs, included Venkat Phanidhar, Medway Hospitals and Sandhya Cherian of Frontier Lifeline Hospital, the release said.