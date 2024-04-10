EVM setup begins for Lok Sabha election in Chennai

April 10, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Chennai

The process of fixing candidates’ names and their symbols on the ballot units of electronic voting machines (EVMs) to be used in Chennai district’s three Parliamentary constituencies has begun. This work will continue for three days in the presence of officials and representatives of candidates. District Election Officer J. Radhakrishnan said 11,843 electronic voting machines (EVMs), 4,469 control devices, and 4,842 voter verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) units, including 20% from the reserve would be used for voting. “Voter information slips have been distributed to 16.7 lakh voters so far. Also, micro-inspectors and police personnel have been deputed to work in a total of 769 polling stations,” Mr. Radhakrishnan added.