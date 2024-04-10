GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EVM setup begins for Lok Sabha election in Chennai

Voter information slips have been distributed to 16.7 lakh people so far

April 10, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
District Election Officer J. Radhakrishnan with the EVMs to be used in the upcoming election at Bharati Women’s College in George Town on Wednesday.

District Election Officer J. Radhakrishnan with the EVMs to be used in the upcoming election at Bharati Women’s College in George Town on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The process of fixing candidates’ names and their symbols on the ballot units of electronic voting machines (EVMs) to be used in Chennai district’s three Parliamentary constituencies has begun. This work will continue for three days in the presence of officials and representatives of candidates. District Election Officer J. Radhakrishnan said 11,843 electronic voting machines (EVMs), 4,469 control devices, and 4,842 voter verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) units, including 20% from the reserve would be used for voting. “Voter information slips have been distributed to 16.7 lakh voters so far. Also, micro-inspectors and police personnel have been deputed to work in a total of 769 polling stations,” Mr. Radhakrishnan added.

Related Topics

Chennai / Lok Sabha / election / voting

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.