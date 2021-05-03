EVM glitches trigger delay in counting of votes in a few seats

Engineers deployed to resolve issues

A number of constituencies in Chennai district reported a delay in counting because of glitches in EVMs on Sunday. The average time taken for counting was more than 45 minutes for each round in some constituencies. The Chennai District Election Office deployed several engineers to resolve issues reported during the counting process.

Counting was delayed in Royapuram Assembly constituency, with just 20 rounds, because of glitches in the EVMs. Counting started at 8 a.m. and was completed in the constituency only after 11 p.m.

The R.K. Nagar Assembly constituency also registered a delay in the 27 rounds of counting of votes in 373 booths. The results were declared only after 11 p.m.

After a delay in the initial stages of counting in a few constituencies of the city, the Chennai District Election Office managed to complete the counting ahead of the original deadline set by officials on Sunday. Counting was completed earlier than the time set by the election officials in constituencies such as Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni. A senior official of Chennai Corporation said many rounds of counting were completed in 20 to 22 minutes instead of the 30 to 35 minutes allocated.

As a result, counting in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni was completed before 5 p.m.