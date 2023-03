March 30, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Member of Legislative Assembly of Erode (East) E.V.K.S. Elangovan is recovering from congestive heart failure and COVID-19 infection in the Intensive Care Unit of Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre. He was admitted to the hospital on March 15 with coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure and COVID-19 infection, a press release issued by the hospital on Thursday said.