ADVERTISEMENT

Eviction notices issued to encroachments on Pallikaranai marshland

Published - November 12, 2024 07:17 pm IST - Chennai

A total of 102 households in Dr. Ambedkar Nagar and 70 in Mahalakshmi Nagar are expected to relocate to the allotted Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board tenements in Semmencherry by the end of this month

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 1,085 encroachments were identified in the Pallikaranai area years ago, but the eviction process had run into multiple delays.  | Photo Credit: File photo

Nearly 170 encroachments on Pallikaranai marshland were issued eviction notices recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 1,085 encroachments were identified in the area years ago, but the eviction process had run into multiple delays. Now, with support from other departments, including the Greater Chennai Police, Revenue Department, and the Greater Chennai Corporation, the removal of illegal constructions has started.

So far, eviction notices have been served to 102 households in Dr. Ambedkar Nagar and 70 in Mahalakshmi Nagar, says V.A. Saravanan, District Forest Officer, Chennai. Mr. Saravanan said while previous eviction attempts had been delayed for various reasons, this time, with the cooperation of multiple departments, the Forest Department was hopeful that the process would be completed successfully.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents who have received the notices are expected to relocate to the allotted Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements in Semmencherry by the end of November, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A detailed survey of the eco-sensitive marshland, carried out by the government using differential global positioning system technology, revealed that besides government institutions and private educational institutions and companies, encroachments span several residential areas, including Kamakshi Nagar (10 ha), Quaid-e-Millath Nagar (10 ha), Dr. Ambedkar Nagar (4.88 ha), Mahalakshmi Nagar (2.91 ha), Maposi Nagar (2.38 ha), and K.P. Kandan Nagar (3.92 ha). These settlements continue to contribute to pollution of the marshland, a Ramsar site, along with the untreated sewage and solid waste from the nearby Perungudi dumpyard, which is operated by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Reclamation project

The Forest Department’s TN-SHORE Project aims to restore 698 ha of the marshland by focusing on the reclamation of the wetland through sludge removal, clearing of invasive weeds, and bund construction.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US