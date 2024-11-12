 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eviction notices issued to encroachments on Pallikaranai marshland

A total of 102 households in Dr. Ambedkar Nagar and 70 in Mahalakshmi Nagar are expected to relocate to the allotted Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board tenements in Semmencherry by the end of this month

Published - November 12, 2024 07:17 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
A total of 1,085 encroachments were identified in the Pallikaranai area years ago, but the eviction process had run into multiple delays. 

A total of 1,085 encroachments were identified in the Pallikaranai area years ago, but the eviction process had run into multiple delays.  | Photo Credit: File photo

Nearly 170 encroachments on Pallikaranai marshland were issued eviction notices recently.

A total of 1,085 encroachments were identified in the area years ago, but the eviction process had run into multiple delays. Now, with support from other departments, including the Greater Chennai Police, Revenue Department, and the Greater Chennai Corporation, the removal of illegal constructions has started.

So far, eviction notices have been served to 102 households in Dr. Ambedkar Nagar and 70 in Mahalakshmi Nagar, says V.A. Saravanan, District Forest Officer, Chennai. Mr. Saravanan said while previous eviction attempts had been delayed for various reasons, this time, with the cooperation of multiple departments, the Forest Department was hopeful that the process would be completed successfully.

Residents who have received the notices are expected to relocate to the allotted Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements in Semmencherry by the end of November, he said.

A detailed survey of the eco-sensitive marshland, carried out by the government using differential global positioning system technology, revealed that besides government institutions and private educational institutions and companies, encroachments span several residential areas, including Kamakshi Nagar (10 ha), Quaid-e-Millath Nagar (10 ha), Dr. Ambedkar Nagar (4.88 ha), Mahalakshmi Nagar (2.91 ha), Maposi Nagar (2.38 ha), and K.P. Kandan Nagar (3.92 ha). These settlements continue to contribute to pollution of the marshland, a Ramsar site, along with the untreated sewage and solid waste from the nearby Perungudi dumpyard, which is operated by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Reclamation project

The Forest Department’s TN-SHORE Project aims to restore 698 ha of the marshland by focusing on the reclamation of the wetland through sludge removal, clearing of invasive weeds, and bund construction.

Published - November 12, 2024 07:17 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.