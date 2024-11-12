Eviction notices issued to encroachments on Pallikaranai marshland

Nearly 170 encroachments on Pallikaranai marshland were issued eviction notices recently.

A total of 1,085 encroachments were identified in the area years ago, but the eviction process had run into multiple delays. Now, with support from other departments, including the Greater Chennai Police, Revenue Department, and the Greater Chennai Corporation, the removal of illegal constructions has started.

So far, eviction notices have been served to 102 households in Dr. Ambedkar Nagar and 70 in Mahalakshmi Nagar, says V.A. Saravanan, District Forest Officer, Chennai. Mr. Saravanan said while previous eviction attempts had been delayed for various reasons, this time, with the cooperation of multiple departments, the Forest Department was hopeful that the process would be completed successfully.

Residents who have received the notices are expected to relocate to the allotted Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements in Semmencherry by the end of November, he said.

A detailed survey of the eco-sensitive marshland, carried out by the government using differential global positioning system technology, revealed that besides government institutions and private educational institutions and companies, encroachments span several residential areas, including Kamakshi Nagar (10 ha), Quaid-e-Millath Nagar (10 ha), Dr. Ambedkar Nagar (4.88 ha), Mahalakshmi Nagar (2.91 ha), Maposi Nagar (2.38 ha), and K.P. Kandan Nagar (3.92 ha). These settlements continue to contribute to pollution of the marshland, a Ramsar site, along with the untreated sewage and solid waste from the nearby Perungudi dumpyard, which is operated by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Reclamation project

The Forest Department’s TN-SHORE Project aims to restore 698 ha of the marshland by focusing on the reclamation of the wetland through sludge removal, clearing of invasive weeds, and bund construction.