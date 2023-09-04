ADVERTISEMENT

Eviction drive resumes along the Adyar near Anakaputhur

September 04, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Twenty six encroachments have been identified and nine families have been relocated to Annai Anjugam Nagar; officials resume biometric enumerations of occupants of encroachments

The Hindu Bureau

The Water Resources Department resumed its drive to clear encroachments along the Adyar at Anakaputhur on Monday.

A team of officials resumed biometric enumeration in Anakaputhur to resettle residents. Of the 26 encroachments identified so far, occupants in nine of them were relocated to Annai Anjugam Nagar on Monday.

The exercise would help restore the Adyar’s width to its original level and also enhance its flood-carrying capacity. This was being done as part of the restoration project under the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust, said the officials.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The department had served notices on occupants of 400 structures identified in Thai Mookambigai Nagar, Dobikana Street and Shanthi Nagar at Anakaputhur. However, the eviction drive was delayed by litigation, the officials said.

The stretch of the river in Anakaputhur has shrunk to 100 metres width and after the encroachments are cleared, it will be widened by another 50 metres. The reclaimed land may be used to set up modular sewage treatment plants. Fencing, recreational facilities and riverfront developments are part of the restoration plans, the officials added.

The department is already executing the restoration work downstream of the river near Thiru. Vi. Ka. bridge.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / rivers

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US