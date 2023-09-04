Eviction drive resumes along the Adyar near Anakaputhur

September 04, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Water Resources Department resumed its drive to clear encroachments along the Adyar at Anakaputhur on Monday.

A team of officials resumed biometric enumeration in Anakaputhur to resettle residents. Of the 26 encroachments identified so far, occupants in nine of them were relocated to Annai Anjugam Nagar on Monday.

The exercise would help restore the Adyar’s width to its original level and also enhance its flood-carrying capacity. This was being done as part of the restoration project under the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust, said the officials.

The department had served notices on occupants of 400 structures identified in Thai Mookambigai Nagar, Dobikana Street and Shanthi Nagar at Anakaputhur. However, the eviction drive was delayed by litigation, the officials said.

The stretch of the river in Anakaputhur has shrunk to 100 metres width and after the encroachments are cleared, it will be widened by another 50 metres. The reclaimed land may be used to set up modular sewage treatment plants. Fencing, recreational facilities and riverfront developments are part of the restoration plans, the officials added.

The department is already executing the restoration work downstream of the river near Thiru. Vi. Ka. bridge.