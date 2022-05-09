Evicted people to be allotted houses in Mandaveli, Mylapore

CM terms eviction at Govindasamy Nagar as ‘undesirable incident’

The State government has decided to accommodate people being evicted from their homes in Govindasamy Nagar, in Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements being constructed in Mandaveli and Mylapore, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin told the State Assembly on Monday.

Referring to the eviction as “undesirable incident” in Mylapore, Mr. Stalin said henceforth, when attempting to remove encroachments, people in those areas would be consulted on the location where they wished to be resettled. “We will definitely create an enabling situation by consulting with people’s representatives from there,” he said.

“Only after ensuring all necessary facilities in the new place where they are to be resettled, they would be resettled. A resettlement policy would be formulated containing welfare measures for all sections of people,” Mr. Stalin said.

Observing that he took part in the grief over the incident, the Chief Minister said: “This should be the last such incident.”