Evict fish sellers from Loop Road, says HC

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed Chennai Corporation Commissioner, as well as the Commissioner of Police to crack down on fishermen families that sell seafood by squatting on the pavement on the landside of the 2.5-km Loop Road along Marina beach, that runs from the Light House to the Foreshore Estate bus stand.

Justices Vineet Kothari and R. Suresh Kumar directed the officials to ensure that “the entire Loop Road is kept free from encroachments and a 24x7 vigil is maintained to ensure that nobody is allowed to sit or squat on the loop road or the landside footpath of the said Loop Road for selling fish, etc., so as to allow free flow of traffic.”

The judges also went on to state: “We have indicated to the learned Additional Advocate General (S.R. Rajagopal) that the Loop Road on the Marina beach is now becoming increasingly non-motorable and no free flow of traffic is allowed, particularly after 3 p.m., and till late evening, every day, due to fishermen selling fish there.”

“There are also reports of people encroaching on the landside of the footpath on the Loop Road by raising constructions, while the seaside footpath is yet to be created, for which necessary approvals are in the process of being taken by the Corporation... All encroachments on the Loop Road should be identified and removed immediately,” they added.

Report sought

“The said officials should furnish a report, along with site photographs, on the next date of hearing, and they shall also remain present in the court on the next date of hearing,” the judges ordered, and adjourned the hearing on a public interest litigation petition, in which they have been issuing a series of orders for cleansing the beach, to February 21.

They also called for a report from the Director of the Fisheries Department and wanted to know from the official as to whether any enumeration exercise had been carried out so far to identify the exact number of fishermen families that were using the Loop Road to sell their catch on a daily basis.

The AAG was further directed to filed a status report with respect to the new fish market to be constructed on two acres of land on the landside of the Loop Road. He was asked to apprise the court of the progress made so far regarding the construction and a timeframe within which it shall be completed by the Corporation.