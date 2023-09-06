ADVERTISEMENT

‘Everyone who comes to Chennai feels comfortable in the city’

September 06, 2023 09:57 am | Updated 09:57 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Orthopaedic Surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, K.P. Kosygan

What quality of Chennai do you like the most?

Chennai as a city, as well as its people — they are so forthcoming and welcoming to everyone. Everyone who comes here feels very comfortable, regardless of their profession. That is a strong feature of Chennai as a city. As far as facilities are concerned, I have travelled extensively and in terms of safety, rich cultural heritage, healthcare, education, and places to see — it is certainly a unique city! We are blessed with one of the best beaches in the world too. 

Tell us about healthcare in Chennai. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It is a city that has grown in leaps and bounds to such an extent that we can probably claim that we are one of the leading healthcare cities in the world! As far as technology and patient service centres are concerned especially, we will definitely be among the best in the world. Apart from our residents, so many patients from other States and countries are coming in because we are able to offer multidisciplinary care. Our outcome and patient satisfaction is very good. Chennai is a healthcare hub because we are passionate about patient-centric service, knowledge, skill and technology wise we are ahead.

Your association with The Hindu 

Like many others, I too started reading The Hindu after being encouraged to do so by my father. Reading the newspaper for me is a must in the morning. I am passionate about collecting interesting articles. My association as a reader has been for close to 40-odd years. 

I am proud to be a Chennaiite!

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / Madras Week

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US