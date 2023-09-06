HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Everyone who comes to Chennai feels comfortable in the city’

September 06, 2023 09:57 am | Updated 09:57 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Orthopaedic Surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, K.P. Kosygan

What quality of Chennai do you like the most?

Chennai as a city, as well as its people — they are so forthcoming and welcoming to everyone. Everyone who comes here feels very comfortable, regardless of their profession. That is a strong feature of Chennai as a city. As far as facilities are concerned, I have travelled extensively and in terms of safety, rich cultural heritage, healthcare, education, and places to see — it is certainly a unique city! We are blessed with one of the best beaches in the world too. 

Tell us about healthcare in Chennai. 

It is a city that has grown in leaps and bounds to such an extent that we can probably claim that we are one of the leading healthcare cities in the world! As far as technology and patient service centres are concerned especially, we will definitely be among the best in the world. Apart from our residents, so many patients from other States and countries are coming in because we are able to offer multidisciplinary care. Our outcome and patient satisfaction is very good. Chennai is a healthcare hub because we are passionate about patient-centric service, knowledge, skill and technology wise we are ahead.

Your association with The Hindu 

Like many others, I too started reading The Hindu after being encouraged to do so by my father. Reading the newspaper for me is a must in the morning. I am passionate about collecting interesting articles. My association as a reader has been for close to 40-odd years. 

I am proud to be a Chennaiite!

Related Topics

Chennai / Madras Week

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.