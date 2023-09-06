‘Everyone who comes to Chennai feels comfortable in the city’

September 06, 2023 09:57 am | Updated 09:57 am IST

Senior Orthopaedic Surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, K.P. Kosygan

What quality of Chennai do you like the most?

Chennai as a city, as well as its people — they are so forthcoming and welcoming to everyone. Everyone who comes here feels very comfortable, regardless of their profession. That is a strong feature of Chennai as a city. As far as facilities are concerned, I have travelled extensively and in terms of safety, rich cultural heritage, healthcare, education, and places to see — it is certainly a unique city! We are blessed with one of the best beaches in the world too.

Tell us about healthcare in Chennai.

It is a city that has grown in leaps and bounds to such an extent that we can probably claim that we are one of the leading healthcare cities in the world! As far as technology and patient service centres are concerned especially, we will definitely be among the best in the world. Apart from our residents, so many patients from other States and countries are coming in because we are able to offer multidisciplinary care. Our outcome and patient satisfaction is very good. Chennai is a healthcare hub because we are passionate about patient-centric service, knowledge, skill and technology wise we are ahead.

Your association with The Hindu

Like many others, I too started reading The Hindu after being encouraged to do so by my father. Reading the newspaper for me is a must in the morning. I am passionate about collecting interesting articles. My association as a reader has been for close to 40-odd years.

I am proud to be a Chennaiite!