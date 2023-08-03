HamberMenu
Every value we need as human beings comes from seeds, says Vandana Shiva

If the country grows native seeds organically, this will make for nutrition that is enough for twice the population, says scientist, ecologist and founder of Navdanya

August 03, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Vandana Shiva, founder, Navdanya, delivering a talk on ‘seeds of change’ organised by Prakriti Foundation, in Chennai on Thursday.

Vandana Shiva, founder, Navdanya, delivering a talk on ‘seeds of change’ organised by Prakriti Foundation, in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

“Every value we need as human beings comes from seeds and plants as well as  the real solution to climate change,” said Vandana Shiva, scientist, ecologist, author, and founder, Navdanya.

Ms. Vandana was delivering a talk on “seeds of change” organised by the Prakriti Foundation in the city on Thursday. 

Ms. Vandana took the audience on a journey of how her activism came to be, and spoke about the importance of how people should look at the agriculture and food system and organic farming.

She said that if the country was growing native seeds organically, this would make for nutrition that is enough for twice the population.

“When we talk of ‘yield’ alone, it is a meaningless term. It does not tell you about the state of the farmer, whether he is prosperous or in debt, doesn’t tell you anything about the state of the soil, biodiversity, health of the food, and thus, nothing about the agriculture or food system. This prompted me to look at the truth behind ‘high-yielding varieties’,” she said. 

Tracing the commercialisation of GMO Seeds  from the 90s, Ms. Vandana spoke of her beginnings with saving native seeds. “I didn’t know a lot about this and taught myself. For all the young people here, if you care enough about something, you will learn to do it. Learning comes from love and care,” she said.

She traced the history of how four large companies came to be controlling seeds, food and health, and highlighted the concerns raised about the efforts to patent seeds. 

“Among the lessons I have learnt from the seed over all these years is freedom, given how the seed multiplies, generosity with regard to how it gives food in abundance and how seeds cooperate with bees and soil organisms. When we work on regenerating the soil, or with biodiversity, we need to begin at the seed,” she said.

Responding to a question about how the next generation can cultivate the courage to speak up and address concerns about seeds, Ms. Vandana said that knowledge comes from truth, and truth gives courage. “Learn and read up on the best science and literature, and talk to organic farmers,” she added. 

