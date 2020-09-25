Every effort taken to solve cases quickly, says Chennai Police Commissioner

‘Suspects arrested within 24 hours in 90% of recent cases’

City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Thursday said police personnel had been successful in arresting suspects within 24 hours in 90% of the recent criminal cases.

He rewarded the personnel involved in the arrest of 15 suspects for their alleged involvement in multiple robberies. These incidents were reported on Wednesday from Tondiarpet, Basin Bridge, Red Hills and Thiruverkadu.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Aggarwal said special teams had been constituted to trace the suspects after the incidents were reported on Wednesday. “Using electronic gadgets and some smart legwork, we have nabbed the suspects within 24 hours,” he said.

Asked whether any specific deadline was fixed for investigators to solve cases and arrest suspects, Mr. Aggarwal said, “There is no specific deadline since this affects the investigation. But we make every effort to solve cases at the earliest. Sometimes, if there is a clue, we crack the case quickly. Other times, it may take a day or two. Our analysis revealed that in 90% of recent cases, we have been successful in arresting the accused within 24 hours.”

The police recently circulated the mobile phone numbers of several personnel over social media.

Mr. Aggarwal said, “The initiative is for residents to know who are on night duty and to quickly report any suspicious activity in their locality. In addition to the police control room number, 100, we are also handing out mobile numbers of the inspectors area wise. It is to reduce the delay in response time.”