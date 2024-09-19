Awareness programme on back and neck pain management to be held on Sept. 21

After cold and fever, back and neck problems are the common cause for hospital visits worldwide. Approximately, 95% of back and neck problems are a result of lifestyle issues related to work, activity, posture, injury, obesity, smoking and sedentary lifestyle, according to doctors.

G. Balamurali, senior consultant, Spine and Neurosurgeon, Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, said that it is estimated that eight out of 10 persons may suffer back and neck pain after the age of 40. Among the lifestyle issues that could result in back and neck problems were riding two-wheelers, bad roads, sitting postures and smoking, he told reporters on Thursday.

To create awareness on back and neck pain management among the public, Kauvery Spine Institute is organising an event — Spine Recharge — on September 21. This is aimed at helping the public to understand facts about pain, demystify myths and give them action plans to manage. Specialists, including neurologists, neurosurgeons, ortho and spine surgeons, paediatricians, obstetricians and gynaecologists, sports medicine practitioners, pain specialists, as well as persons who suffer the most from pain, such as police, dancers, sports persons will be part of the event, a press release said.

Mahesh Kumar, medical superintendent and Soma Sundar, associate consultant, Ortho and Spine surgeon at the hospital were present. The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Anna Library auditorium, Kotturpuram.