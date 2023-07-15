ADVERTISEMENT

Event in Chennai to showcase unique stories of persons with disabilities

July 15, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

‘Aura Speaks’ will be held on Sunday, July 16, 2023, organised by the Able Aura Foundation with the support of Zoho Corporation

The Hindu Bureau

With the aim of celebrating the resilience, creativity and diversity of experts and thought leaders with disabilities, the Able Aura Foundation, an organisation that works with persons with disabilities, with the support of tech company Zoho Corporation, will host ‘Aura Speaks’ in the city, on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

 The event will serve as a platform to amplify the voices and unique stories of persons with a range of disabilities from different backgrounds, who have accomplished their life goals, to a large audience across the country. Their talks will explore various aspects related to their disabilities, and their right to accessibility, and how they have overcome several challenges to become inclusive inspirations to the society. 

Among the speakers are Ira Singhal, the first person with disabilities to top the civil services examinations in 2014, and Shams Aalam,  the record-holder for the longest open sea swimming by a paraplegic person.

Aura Speaks will be held at Sir Mutha VenkataSubba Rao Concert Hall, Chennai on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.  Further details and tickets can be accessed at www.ableaura.org/auraspeaks.

