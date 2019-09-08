Event held to support tribal children

A charity event was organised by Master’s Loft in the city on Saturday, showcasing artefacts, and making them inclusive, accessible and affordable.
According to a press release, the event showcased the finest blend of art and craftsmanship using advanced imaging techniques, followed by prototyping until the final cast, with rare mineral compositions.
The launch-cum-sale was organised in a bid to support SPS India Foundation and its Shevaroy Hills Tribal Development Institute for the education of tribal children in the Shevaroy Hills, Yercaud.
For details contact: 9790862217; mastersloftpro@gmail.com
