Event held to support tribal children

A charity event was organised by Master’s Loft in the city on Saturday, showcasing artefacts, and making them inclusive, accessible and affordable.

According to a press release, the event showcased the finest blend of art and craftsmanship using advanced imaging techniques, followed by prototyping until the final cast, with rare mineral compositions.

The launch-cum-sale was organised in a bid to support SPS India Foundation and its Shevaroy Hills Tribal Development Institute for the education of tribal children in the Shevaroy Hills, Yercaud.

For details contact: 9790862217; mastersloftpro@gmail.com