Event held to mark 350th year of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s visit to temple in city

October 02, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Indoi Samuday Foundation organised an event on Monday marking the 350th year of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s visit to the Kalikambal temple at George Town in the city.

Bharat Gopu, founder of the foundation, said many people were not aware that the Maratha ruler visited the temple in 1677 and the significance behind it. “This is the first time we are holding such an event because we deemed it important to remind people about him. He was a historical figure about whom many do not know of even today. He made a significant contribution to the nation. He was very courageous, always put the nation first, and travelled the length and breadth of the country,” he said.

This event was held in association with different Marathi Mandals and the Marathi Speaking community of Chennai and Tamil Nadu, according to a press release.

