Event dedicated to eliminating fatalities due to road accidents held

November 22, 2022 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

To commemorate World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims, which was observed on November 20 this year, the Citizen consumer and civic Action Group, the Greater Chennai Police and Dr. Ambedkar Law University jointly conducted an event dedicated towards Vision Zero, which prioritises human life over traffic challenges and seeks to eliminate fatalities due to road accidents.

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal said it was essential to pay heed to the physical loss experienced by victims of road accidents and the effect it had on their lives. “We need to begin addressing the causes as to why accidents occur and change our attitudes towards safety rules,” he added.

His statement was echoed by N.S. Santhosh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University, who recounted his experiences with students on motorbikes whose only concern was to avoid getting caught by a traffic police.

Rajesh, a resident of Puluthivakkam, recounted how a female driver hit his bike and injured his leg because she was on the phone. “Just as drinking and driving is a problem, so is using the phone while driving as it distracts you from the road,” he said.

Earlier in the day, college students participated in a quiz that tested their road safety knowledge. A team from the Justice Basheer Ahmed Sayeed College for Women won and received helmets as the prize. Traffic police enforcement officials were also felicitated at the event.

M. Manakumar, Additional Transport Commissioner, and Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Kapil Saratkar.