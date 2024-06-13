Evening thunderstorms to continue for a few more days in north T.N.

Evening thunderstorms are here to stay for a few more days, particularly over northern parts of the State. Parts of Chennai may get drenched in rain during late evening or night hours till the weekend.

A trough that runs from Telangana to Central parts of Bay of Bengal in lower and middle levels of atmosphere would influence rain over north coastal and northeastern parts of the State. Some parts of western ghats districts too would get rainfall.

Thunderstorms continued to soak places like Chennai during evening hours almost daily, with a few pockets experiencing short bursts of intense rain. During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, Avadi near Chennai received a rather heavy rainfall of 6 cm. Officials said these thunderstorms may not cover large regions. However, there are chances for light to moderate intensity rainfall depending on the local weather.

According to RMC’s bulletin, thunderstorms along with lightning may occur in one or two places over the State till June 15. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai has forecast that rainfall may turn scattered and cover more places from June 16. There may be a slight increase in rainfall from June 16 to 18.

Thunderstorms that hit many parts of the State almost daily have meant surplus seasonal rain so far. Tamil Nadu has received an overall seasonal rainfall of 6.3 cm against its normal share of 2.5 cm since June 1. Most districts, except Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts, have recorded excess rainfall this monsoon.

IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till June 17 as squally weather with wind speed gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over Gulf of Mannar and adjoining south Tamil Nadu coast.

P.Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said southwest monsoon remains in its normal phase. Besides the trough, strong westerly winds during the day led to convective activity in the evening, particularly in the coastal areas. While rain spells would prevail in the State till June 19, the day temperature would rise in interior TN that encounter dry weather, he said.