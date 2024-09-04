GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Evening thunderstorms may continue over parts of T.N. for a few more days

The fresh low-pressure area set to form over Bay of Bengal on Thursday may not have much impact over Tamil Nadu, says Regional Meteorological Centre

Published - September 04, 2024 08:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Evening thunderstorms may continue in some parts of the State, including Chennai, for a few days. The Regional Meteorological Centre, however, noted that the fresh low-pressure area set to form over Bay of Bengal on Thursday, may not have much impact over Tamil Nadu.

The prevailing mild weather during evening hours may last for a few more days and light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms may occur in isolated parts of the State till September 10. Chennai too, is likely to get evening thundershowers till Friday.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, Thanjavur and Manali in Chennai received 4 cm of rainfall. This is the highest amount of rainfall received in the State for the day. Several other weather stations, particularly in north Tamil Nadu and isolated places in the southern part of the State recorded light rainfall. Erode, Coimbatore and Kancheepuram were some of the places that continued to receive rainfall on Wednesday till 6 p.m.

P.Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said the cyclonic circulation over coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood areas influenced temperate weather and evening thunderstorms, especially in northern parts. Rainfall may become subdued later this week.

The low pressure area brewing over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal is unlikely to have any large impact over the State. It would ensure that the day temperature remains close to normal in most places, he said.

The maximum temperature in many weather stations of the State stayed close to or below average temperature on Wednesday, except for Madurai and Thoothukudi that experienced a mercury level of 39 degree Celsius. Chennai’s Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a normal of 34.1 degree Celsius and 34.7 degree Celsius.

In its monthly outlook for September, the India Meteorological Department has forecast that many parts of the south peninsular region are likely to experience normal or below-normal rainfall. In the maps showing probability rainfall forecast, most districts in the State are indicated to experience below average or normal rainfall in September. A few along the western ghats may get excess rainfall.

