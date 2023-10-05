HamberMenu
EV charging points at railway stations have very few takers

The project to set up EV charging points at suburban railway stations was allotted to Ather Energy to promote the use of green vehicles; commuters cite lack of security for vehicles for not using the facility

October 05, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

R. Srikanth
The EV charging facility at Taramani MRTS station remains unused.

The EV charging facility at Taramani MRTS station remains unused. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

The electric vehicle (EV) charging project, initiated by the Southern Railway that aims to help commuters using EVs for last-mile connectivity by installing it a few important railway stations in and around the city, has had very few takers so far. 

The Southern Railway, through a third party agency, initiated the EV charging project in eight railway stations in the first phase in March this year. The project was taken up at Saidapet, Ambattur, St. Thomas Mount, Light House, Mandaveli, Kotturpuram, Tiruttani and Basin Bridge. Later, the EV charging point was planned to be commissioned in 18 railway stations, including Velachery, Taramani, Chengalpattu, Avadi, Thiruvanmiyur, Guindy and Pallavaram.  

A senior official of the Chennai division of Southern Railway said the EV charging project work was allotted to Ather Energy to promote the use of green vehicles. After initially covering eight stations, the project was implemented in 18 railway stations, he added.   

But in many railway stations, the charging point remained unused or is being used as a parking space for two-wheelers and four-wheelers. 

T. Gopikrishnan, a resident of Perungudi, said that very few commuters were aware of any charging facility being available in the Taramani or Velachery railway stations. In Taramani railway station, the charging point has been put up in the old parking yard where a few vehicles are parked. Also the fear of vehicles being stolen has resulted in very few commuters using the charging point, he added. 

The situation in Velachery railway station was the same with several two-wheelers having been parked in the charging space though ample space is available for parking two-wheelers. 

Consumer activist T. Sadagopan said the growth of EVs in the city is visible and the initiative of Southern Railway was welcome but more awareness was needed.

