EV charging machines launched in Chennai

Rajya Sabha Member Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu launched the electric vehicle charging machines of DJT Haika and SmileXEV at a function held in Chennai on Monday. She said sustainability of transport in a city where the vehicle population had increased dramatically had become an imperative, and charging stations would provide the backbone to power the pollution-free electric vehicles. North Chennai MP Kalanidhi Veerasamy said that after inaugurating the website and mobile app of the EV charging stations of SmileXEV, that electric vehicles would pave the way for providing sustainable transport. He appreciated SmileXEV and DJT Haika managements for creating the indigenous direct current (DC) charging machines of three sizes for all types of EVs.

Sanjay Kumar, founder and Chief Executive Officer of DJT Haika, said the company, through SmileXEV, had also launched alternating current charging stations. The company proposes to install these charging stations all over the State.

