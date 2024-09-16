GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EV charging machines launched in Chennai

Updated - September 16, 2024 10:58 pm IST - CEHNNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Electric vehicle charging machines. Representative image

Electric vehicle charging machines. Representative image | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Rajya Sabha Member Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu launched the electric vehicle charging machines of DJT Haika and SmileXEV at a function held in Chennai on Monday. She said sustainability of transport in a city where the vehicle population had increased dramatically had become an imperative, and charging stations would provide the backbone to power the pollution-free electric vehicles. North Chennai MP Kalanidhi Veerasamy said that after inaugurating the website and mobile app of the EV charging stations of SmileXEV, that electric vehicles would pave the way for providing sustainable transport. He appreciated SmileXEV and DJT Haika managements for creating the indigenous direct current (DC) charging machines of three sizes for all types of EVs. 

Sanjay Kumar, founder and Chief Executive Officer of DJT Haika, said the company, through SmileXEV, had also launched alternating current charging stations. The company proposes to install these charging stations all over the State.

Published - September 16, 2024 10:39 pm IST

Related Topics

Chennai / Electric vehicles

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.