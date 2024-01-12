European Union Film Festival to kick off on January 19

January 12, 2024 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 28th European Union Film Festival will be inaugurated at Alliance Francaise of Madras, College Road, at 6 p.m. on January 19.

The Indo-Cine Appreciation Foundation, along with the Delegation of the European Union to India and Alliance Francaise of Madras, is organising the event.

Lise Talbot Barre, Consul General of France in Pondicherry and Chennai, is expected to inaugurate the event.

Saint Omer, a feature film directed by Alice Diop, will be screened on the inaugural day.

