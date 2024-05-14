Ethiraj College gives full scholarship to GCC-school Class XII topper

Ethiraj College for Women has awarded a full scholarship to P. Poongothai, the Class XII topper among Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) schools. Ms. Poongothai, a student of the Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School on M.H. Road, scored 578 out of 600. She will join the B. Com programme at Ethiraj College, with a 100% scholarship. V.M. Muralidharan, Ethiraj College’s Chairman, presented the scholarship admission on May 13. A press release from the college said Poongothai would commence her studies under this scholarship on Monday. “Poongothai defied all odds to put in a stupendous performance, and we are confident that she will bring laurels to our nation, the State, and the college in the years to come,” the release added.

