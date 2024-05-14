ADVERTISEMENT

Ethiraj College gives full scholarship to GCC-school Class XII topper

Published - May 14, 2024 09:39 pm IST - Chennai

A student of the Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School on M.H. Road, she scored 578 out of 600

P. Poongothai being receiving the scholarship certificate from V.M. Muralidharan, Ethiraj College’s chairman. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Ethiraj College for Women has awarded a full scholarship to P. Poongothai, the Class XII topper among Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) schools. Ms. Poongothai, a student of the Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School on M.H. Road, scored 578 out of 600. She will join the B. Com programme at Ethiraj College, with a 100% scholarship. V.M. Muralidharan, Ethiraj College’s Chairman, presented the scholarship admission on May 13. A press release from the college said Poongothai would commence her studies under this scholarship on Monday. “Poongothai defied all odds to put in a stupendous performance, and we are confident that she will bring laurels to our nation, the State, and the college in the years to come,” the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US