Essential to complete arbitration within a time frame, says Judge

Supreme Court judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul said it is essential for arbitration process to be concluded in India within a specific time frame.
“With growing importance of India in the field of commerce and industry with people dealing locally and internationally with India, the kind of mediation and arbitration mechanism put in place has become an important issue,” he said after virtual inauguration of the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industries’ Arbitration, Mediation and Conciliation Centre on Monday.
Justice Kaul pointed out the example of Singapore Arbitration Centre where there was backroom supervision and support for the process and such as a setup was essential in India as well. “I do believe both mediation and arbitration are excellent modes of dispute resolution as they provide excellent opportunity and methodology to resolve disputes in a better manner. Commercial disputes are best resolved in a more informal environment,” he said.
Justice Kaul called for sanity in the process of appointment of arbitrators and said the process should not end in a lose-lose situation.
In his welcome address, Srivats Ram, President, Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said the arbitration centre was open for non-members as well.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath