Essay competition on Ahimsa

CHENNAI

09 January 2022 00:35 IST

In memory of Mahatma Gandhi and thousands of freedom fighters, the Chennai-based Gandhi Peace Foundation will organise an essay competition on the subject “The Ahimsa Abundant in Me”. Those in the age group of 10 to 25 may send their essays not exceeding 500 words based on how they manage their day-to-day problems creatively by adopting ahimsa. Those sending in their entries must mention their name, age, class/job, postal address, mobile number or email id.

About 100 selected essays will be given a gift pack of 21 tiny books containing 147 stories on peace education. This will reach the selected participant on or before January 30, 2022. The last date to submit the entries is January 20, 2022. The entries should be sent by post or email to: Secretary, Gandhi Peace Foundation Madras, 332, Ambujammal Street, Alwarpet, Chennai-600018. The email id is kulandhaisamy.gpf@gmail.com.

