ESIC Hospital opens sleep consultation clinic

According to a press release, sleep consultation is essential for industrial workers who work the night shifts

April 17, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

ESIC Medical College and Hospital, K.K. Nagar, has started a ‘Sleep Consultation Clinic’ for its beneficiaries. According to a press release, sleep consultation is essential for industrial workers who work the night shifts. The clinic was started considering the overall well being of ESIC beneficiaries. The clinic will function on the first floor of the Outpatient Department block. The hospital provides primary, secondary and certain super specialty medical care for the insured persons and their dependants under the ESI scheme.

