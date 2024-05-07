ADVERTISEMENT

Theft suspect who escaped police custody in Otteri rearrested  

May 07, 2024 12:02 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - CHENNAI:

The Hindu Bureau

Otteri Police on Monday nabbed a theft case suspect, who had earlier escaped police custody while being taken to prison in an autorickshaw.

ADVERTISEMENT

Case details

The suspect, Manoj, is accused of being involved in the theft of a bike.

On Sunday night, he was arrested by the police and was being taken to the Puzhal prison by an auto, when he jumped from the vehicle and escaped despite the police personnel’s attempts to chase him. On Monday morning, they rearrested him from a hideout.

He has been remanded to judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US