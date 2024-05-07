Theft suspect who escaped police custody in Otteri rearrested  

May 07, 2024 12:02 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - CHENNAI:

Otteri Police on Monday nabbed a theft case suspect, who had earlier escaped police custody while being taken to prison in an autorickshaw.

ADVERTISEMENT

Case details

The suspect, Manoj, is accused of being involved in the theft of a bike.

On Sunday night, he was arrested by the police and was being taken to the Puzhal prison by an auto, when he jumped from the vehicle and escaped despite the police personnel’s attempts to chase him. On Monday morning, they rearrested him from a hideout.

He has been remanded to judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.