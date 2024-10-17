ADVERTISEMENT

Escalators in Tambaram and Chromepet FOBs on GST Road to be replaced

Published - October 17, 2024 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The work in front of the MEPZ is expected to be completed by February 2025 or by March at the latest and the one at Chromepet by May 2025

Deepa H. Ramakrishnan

Keeping in mind pedestrian safety and comfort, the Highways Department will replace the escalators of the foot overbridges (FOB) on GST Road near Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ), Tambaram, and Chromepet.

“Residents of Chromepet have been demanding that the escalator be repaired. Also, since these FOBs are on a national highway, hundreds of pedestrians use them. The facilities are over 15 years old, and since repairs will prove very expensive in the long run, the department has decided to replace them. New escalators also come with a five-year warranty and maintenance for the duration. After that, the department will appoint contractors to maintain the facility as is the case at present,” an official said.

The work in front of the MEPZ is expected to be completed by February 2025 or by March at the latest and the one at Chromepet by May 2025. Administrative sanction has been sought from the government for installing the escalators.

“We are dismantling the ramp on the MEPZ side and will be installing an escalator and a lift at that point. This follows a request from MEPZ management, which has also deposited the cost with us. They wanted the land on that side to be returned to them, and the road to be widened and service duct to be constructed,” the official said.

Activist V. Santhanam said the news was a welcome one, but they should do it without delay.

“Of late, the escalators have not been working properly, causing pedestrians to use them as staircases. The Highways Department should put up boards mentioning that the facilities are under repair, and if possible, open the median temporarily so that people can cross the road via the carriageway. A traffic police personnel can be posted during peak hours,” he said.

