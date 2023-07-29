Erstwhile promoter-directors of Zylog Systems declared as Fugitive Economic Offenders

July 29, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST

A special court here has declared Sudarshan Venkatraman and Ramanujam Sesharathnam, the erstwhile promoter directors of Zylog Systems Ltd., as fugitive economic offenders.

As per the provisions of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 (FEOA), a person is defined as a fugitive economic offender if he has left India to avoid criminal prosecution and if he refuses to return to India to face criminal prosecution.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated investigation under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) on the basis of FIRs registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Bank Security and Fraud Cell (BS&FC), Bengaluru, under various sections of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against Sudarshan Venkatraman and Ramanujam Sesharathnam.

According to the ED, the investigation revealed that proceeds of crime to the extent of ₹186 crore had been derived by the accused by committing the scheduled offences and out of this, proceeds of crime to the extent of ₹58.12 crore had been taken outside the country by the two accused under the guise of making remittances to their subsidiary — ZSL Inc., U.S. and against the bogus invoices raised by ISS Inc., a vendor. The two had used the two flagship companies and several other conduits and fake companies to launder bank loans with the help of company officials and employees.

The ED said in a press release that provisional attachment orders worth ₹33 crore were issued and subsequently prosecution complaint was filed by ED against Sudarshan Venkatraman and Ramanujam Sesharathnam and others before the XIII Additional Sessions Court, Chennai, which is a designated court for ED cases for the offence of money laundering.

The XIII Additional Special Court Judge, S. Ezhilan Velan, had declared Sudarshan Venkatraman and Ramanujam Sesharathnam as fugitive economic offenders for the offences under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018. The attached properties worth ₹33 crore had been confiscated to the Government of India.

