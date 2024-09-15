GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Erstwhile heart of Tamil cinema and theatre

Jayanthi Kannappan, of ALS Productions, recalls the days when Royapettah was the hub for the film and drama industry before artistes shifted out to other areas

Published - September 15, 2024 11:25 pm IST

K Lakshmi
K. Lakshmi
Jayanthi Kannappan

Jayanthi Kannappan

Long walks on arterial roads at Mandaveli and Santhome, now a luxury, was my favourite pastime as a school student. I got updated on the latest film songs through speakers in tea shops that blared all along the arterial roads of Santhome during the early 1970s as I walked to school in the area along with friends. Red-coloured MTC buses then used to resemble school buses, with students clad in different uniforms travelling to Santhome that was dotted with schools. I am still in touch with my ‘bus-mates’ such as celebrated newsreader Shobhana Ravi and Justice Aruna Jagadeesan.

New phase

After college education at Stella Maris College, I shifted to Ratnam Street in the undivided Royapettah after marriage to S. Kannappan, son of film producer A.L. Srinivasan, in 1975. (Mr. Srinivasan was the elder brother of lyricist Kannadasan). As I hailed from a bureaucrat’s family, it was a complete shift for me. Royapettah, from which Gopalapuram was carved in the late 1970s, was the soul of Chennai’s film and drama industry. The neighbourhood was the hotspot for actors, producers, drama artists, theatre owners, and film financiers. Royapettah-Ratnam Street, Dr. Besant Road, Thandavarayan Street, and Shanmugam Street were home to many film personalities.

The roads in Royapettah used to be bustling with drama troupes such as TKS Nataka Sabha, N.S. Krishnan Nataka Mandram, and that of S.V. Sahasranamam. Many of the troupes had boarding for about 100 people, be it actors, musicians, and make-up artistes who rehearsed throughout the day.

House became office

Several actors and producers added to the artistic milieu of Royapettah. Legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan first lived in a house on Besant Road. After he shifted to T. Nagar, the Besant Road residence became his office. Former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi resided at Royapettah that is now Gopalapuram.

Another renowned actor and former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran lived on Sannidhi Street along with brother Chakrapani. Actors like M.N. Rajam and M.N. Nambiar, veteran music director Ramamoorthy, director K. Balachander, and producer P. Pullayya were among the personalities who lived in the area.

My father-in-law (Srinivasan), along with brother Kannadasan, occupied a rented house on Shanmugam Street in the 1950s before he bought a house on Ratnam Street named after his Saradha Studios. I still have the rent receipt of ₹50 paid for the garden house.

Royapettah was the haven for those aspiring to shine in cinema. Veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja, along with his brothers and film director Bharathiraja, stayed on Muthumudali Street and actor Rajinikanth, too, started his film career from a rented house in the area. It was very common to see many celebrities passing by the roads and exchanging pleasantries. Royapettah was a convenient place for many as Gemini Studio and Madras Cine Lab on Gaudiya Mutt Road were located close by.

Published - September 15, 2024 11:25 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.