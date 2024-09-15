Erstwhile heart of Tamil cinema and theatre

Long walks on arterial roads at Mandaveli and Santhome, now a luxury, was my favourite pastime as a school student. I got updated on the latest film songs through speakers in tea shops that blared all along the arterial roads of Santhome during the early 1970s as I walked to school in the area along with friends. Red-coloured MTC buses then used to resemble school buses, with students clad in different uniforms travelling to Santhome that was dotted with schools. I am still in touch with my ‘bus-mates’ such as celebrated newsreader Shobhana Ravi and Justice Aruna Jagadeesan.

New phase

After college education at Stella Maris College, I shifted to Ratnam Street in the undivided Royapettah after marriage to S. Kannappan, son of film producer A.L. Srinivasan, in 1975. (Mr. Srinivasan was the elder brother of lyricist Kannadasan). As I hailed from a bureaucrat’s family, it was a complete shift for me. Royapettah, from which Gopalapuram was carved in the late 1970s, was the soul of Chennai’s film and drama industry. The neighbourhood was the hotspot for actors, producers, drama artists, theatre owners, and film financiers. Royapettah-Ratnam Street, Dr. Besant Road, Thandavarayan Street, and Shanmugam Street were home to many film personalities.

The roads in Royapettah used to be bustling with drama troupes such as TKS Nataka Sabha, N.S. Krishnan Nataka Mandram, and that of S.V. Sahasranamam. Many of the troupes had boarding for about 100 people, be it actors, musicians, and make-up artistes who rehearsed throughout the day.

House became office

Several actors and producers added to the artistic milieu of Royapettah. Legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan first lived in a house on Besant Road. After he shifted to T. Nagar, the Besant Road residence became his office. Former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi resided at Royapettah that is now Gopalapuram.

Another renowned actor and former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran lived on Sannidhi Street along with brother Chakrapani. Actors like M.N. Rajam and M.N. Nambiar, veteran music director Ramamoorthy, director K. Balachander, and producer P. Pullayya were among the personalities who lived in the area.

My father-in-law (Srinivasan), along with brother Kannadasan, occupied a rented house on Shanmugam Street in the 1950s before he bought a house on Ratnam Street named after his Saradha Studios. I still have the rent receipt of ₹50 paid for the garden house.

Royapettah was the haven for those aspiring to shine in cinema. Veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja, along with his brothers and film director Bharathiraja, stayed on Muthumudali Street and actor Rajinikanth, too, started his film career from a rented house in the area. It was very common to see many celebrities passing by the roads and exchanging pleasantries. Royapettah was a convenient place for many as Gemini Studio and Madras Cine Lab on Gaudiya Mutt Road were located close by.