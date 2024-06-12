ADVERTISEMENT

Errors in textbooks: School Education Department issues circular

Published - June 12, 2024 08:38 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The School Education Department has notified district education officers to take note of the errors in the textbooks that were distributed for Class IX and Class X.

In the Class IX social science in history there were factual errors in the dates mentioned in a chapter focussing on industrial revolution. Similarly, in the economics textbook, an entire paragraph requires to be omitted on credit knowledge.

In a Class X Tamil textbook, a chapter on former chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s date of death was printed wrong as July when it was in August. This section was added this academic year which focuses on the various skills of Karunanidhi and his work in the field of Tamil and art.

Bringing this to the notice of teachers, the department issued a circular to teachers to make the correction while teaching. Notably, the department had distributed textbooks and notebooks to over 70 lakh students across the State when schools reopened on June 10.

