Error in roll number puts Salem student due to write improvement exam in a fix

The parents and teachers of a Class 12 student from Salem have been running from pillar to post trying to correct her roll number and name to write the CBSE improvement exam scheduled for Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A student from Tagore Public School, Deviyakurichi, Salem, Harini. V, was registered by the school to write her mathematics improvement exam on Monday but her roll number was registered incorrectly with the next one.

The teachers and parents have since visited the regional CBSE office in Chennai to appeal for a chance to change. “But the CBSE Regional Director told us that the correction window is not open and that only the Delhi office can take care of it,” said B. Jayakumar, Harini’s uncle, who had visited the office on July 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the student has passed five subjects out of her choice of six subjects, qualifying her for higher studies, she has failed in maths. “Harini wants to pursue engineering and needs to write the improvement exam,” said Prema V, her mother.

While the school had applied for the wrong roll number of the student, the mistake was only caught when the hall ticket for the upcoming exam was downloaded on July 9. “Instead of her roll number we had applied for the next one. There was no way to rectify it earlier too as there was no review and nor were the details displayed when we paid the exam fee,” said a teacher from the school.

When the mistake was discovered, the principal visited the regional CBSE office in Chennai on July 10 and “waited from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to meet the director”.

The parents moved the issue through the Tamil Nadu School Education Department but they too were unsuccessful. The school had emailed the CBSE office in Delhi. “They replied stating that registration is done online and the request could not be considered now. If this exam is missed, Harini will miss a year of education which will affect her future,” said a teacher from the school.

“Multiple opportunities to carry out corrections were given. At the last moment any details cannot be changed,” said an official from the Regional CBSE office.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.