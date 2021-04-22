Erratic water supply irks residents

Anna Nagar West, TVS Colony and parts of Purasawalkam hit by shortage

Residents of a few pockets of the city and added areas are complaining of erratic water supply, particularly since the start of summer.

Residents of TVS Colony and Officers Colony in Anna Nagar West Extension said water was supplied on alternate days as it was an added area. But this too had become erratic. People who are largely dependent on piped water supply find it difficult to manage even if water is not supplied one day. Disruption means residents are left without water for two days due to the alternate day supply system, said V. Rajagopal, president, Anna Nagar Western Extension Phase II Residents Welfare Association. People living in Anna Nagar West End Colony said they hardly got sufficient water for almost a year now.

“There is enough water source for the city this year. But we are still waiting to receive adequate water through pipelines. A majority of about 350 families that live in the colony do not get piped water supply. We hardly get three or four pots of water and manage the gap with groundwater,” said S. Jegajothipandian, secretary, West End Colony Residents’ Welfare Association.

Similarly, residents of a few streets in Purasawalkam have been facing water shortage since March. Piped water supply has been erratic in places like Sundaram Lane, Sundaram Street and Subramaniam Street.

H.P. Anand, a resident of Subramaniam Street, said, “In a week, we get adequate amount of water only for two or three days. On other days, water supply lasts only two hours. We depend on piped water supply as the water table has declined in our area.”

At present, the city is supplied with 830 million litres of water daily (mld).

Sources in the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board said improvement work was being taken up to provide better supply through pipelines in affected localities in core parts and merged areas.

Work in progress

Funds were yet to be sanctioned for a proposal to change the old pipeline in Anna Nagar West End Colony.

Work was in progress to link transmission lines carrying water from overhead tanks in Mogappair to improve supply. Once it is completed in two or three days, areas such as Golden Colony and West End Colony would receive more water. “In Zone 7 alone, we have improved water supply from 20 mld to 30-35 mld recently,” an official said.