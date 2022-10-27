Erratic drivers feel the pinch as traffic police levy revised fine in Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT

The personnel of the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) began collecting the revised spotfines for violations such as riding two-wheeler without wearing helmet, riding triples and not fastening the seat-belt in a car.

Although the revised rates had come into effect last week, the GCTP had announced that they would be levying the same from October 28 since recalibration of e-challan machines needed to be undertaken.

However, the GCTP advanced its implementation from Wednesday morning. In a press note on Tuesday night, the revised spot fine amounts were updated in the e-challan central server maintained by the NIC (National Informatics Centre).

More time sought

On Wednesday, the police personnel swung into action and stopped the violators at busy junctions. They began issuing challans to the violators based on new rates. Some of the vehicle users argued with the police and demanded more time to comply with the rules.

A police officer in Arumbakkam said: “Our officers clearly briefed us on how we should implement the new fines. We can see moreinstances of pillion riders not wearing helmets. We are imposing ₹1,000 on the rider and ₹1,000 on the pillion rider if they were found not wearing helmets. In some violations, we let off the motorists after a warning.” As many as 255 e-challan machines were being used by the traffic police officers on the fields across the city.

The police personnel also use body-cameras in case of any confrontation withthe road users.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S. Rajendran said: “We have clearly instructed our personnel not to have any confrontation with the motorists while issuing challans and other instructions were given to them on how to go about.” The new revised rates are being implemented in the limits of Avadi Police Commissionerate since Wednesday