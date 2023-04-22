Erode reels under heatwave-like condition as the mercury level peaked to 41 degree Celsius

April 22, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

On Saturday, Erode reeled under heatwave-like condition as the mercury level peaked to 41 degree Celsius. Other interior parts like Madurai and Karur Paramathi recorded a day temperature of 40 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, Chennai got a respite from the sizzling heat as different parts of the city experienced sharp spell of rain and thunderstorm on Saturday.

Automatic rain gauges in and around Chennai like West Tambaram Poonamallee, Villivakkam, Meenambakkam, Kolapakkam and Kancheepuram recorded light rains as thunderstorm cells moved in from the sea.

The light rain brought down the peaking level in Chennai to close to normal of 35.4 degree Celsius in Nungambakkam and 36.7 degree Celsius in Meenambakkam. Residents of Avadi said the area experienced hailstorms for over 45 minutes and had power disruptions on Saturday.

Some other places across the State, including Vellore, Valparai, Coonoor, Ramanathapuram and Udhagamandalam, had also registered light rain.

The Meteorological department has forecast scattered rain may continue over the State till April 25. On Sunday, one or two places in 15 districts, including Erode, Tiruppur, Tenkasi, Vellore, Salem and Nilgiris may have heavy rain.

A cyclonic circulation that lies over interior Tamil Nadu and wind discontinuity would trigger such rainfall and bring respite from searing heat.

The department has issued a heat warning that maximum temperature is set to be above normal by two- three degree Celsius in isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu and such high mercury level coupled with high humidity may cause fatigue and discomfort in some people.

Chennai may receive light to moderate rain in some areas till Monday and the day temperature would be around 36-37 degree Celsius, the department noted.