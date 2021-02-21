Erode medical college fee reduced

Chennai

21 February 2021 02:39 IST

Under the revised structure, MBBS students will pay ₹13,610 a year

The Health Department has issued a government order to reduce the fee structure for the medical and nursing courses at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital, Perundurai, and the School of Nursing attached to it, bringing it on a par with other government medical colleges. Under the revised structure, MBBS students will pay ₹13,610 a year.

The order came after students demanded that the fee structure of the college — formerly IRT-Perundurai Medical College and Hospital run by the Institute of Road Transport and later handed over to the Health and Family Welfare Department — be brought on a par with other government medical colleges. Earlier, MBBS students had to pay ₹3.85 lakh a year. Thirty medical seats were allotted to children of transport employees.

The Health Department had earlier reduced the fee structure of Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital, now Government Medical College Hospital, Cuddalore.

The students of IRT-Perundurai and their parents had demanded that the fee structure be reduced and brought on a par with other government medical colleges in the State.

In the GO, the Health Department has specified the fees for various diplomas in paramedical and certificate courses. The fee structure would be given a prospective effect from the date of issue of the order (February 20, 2021). The fee already paid would not be refunded or adjusted against future payments. The benefit of the government fee structure, as fixed from time to time, would be extended to the current and forthcoming students.