Equipment worth ₹17 lakh donated to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital

CHENNAI

24 March 2021 00:53 IST

New devices will be used in the testing and treatment of COVID-19 patients

The Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) received equipment for its COVID-19 intensive care unit from Dr. Lal Pathlabs Foundation and RMD Pain and Palliative Care Trust on Tuesday.

According to a press release, equipment for COVID-19 testing and treatment worth ₹17 lakh was donated to the hospital. RGGGH dean E. Theranirajan asked the people to take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease. The vaccines did not cause side- effects and there was no need to worry about symptoms of fever for 24 to 48 hours after the vaccination, he said. Among others, Varadarajan Venu and Sheranya Mohan, representing Dr. Lal Pathlabs, and Republica Sridhar, founder and managing trustee of RMD Pain and Palliative Care Trust, were present.

