‘Equipment testing lab set up at SIPCOT in Sriperumbudur’

In 2021, the Centre established seven new Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DSPU’s) by incorporating 41 Ordnance Factories from the former Ordnance Factory Board. AVNL is one of these and began its operations on October 1, 2021. To commemorate its third anniversary, the company organised a press conference on Monday to discuss its growth trajectory and plans.

Mr. Dwivedi said, “Within three years, we have seen growth across all aspects of the company. In our first year, we achieved a turnover of ₹3,323 crore, which grew to ₹4, 663 crore in the second. This year we expect to reach at least ₹5,000 crore, although our target is ₹5,960 crore,” he added.

“In the past two years, we have developed a modernised mine protected vehicle and an armament upgrade for the BMP-2, which has proven successful, for the Indian Army,” he said. Additionally, under the Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme, the “LENS” laboratory at SIPCOT, Sriperumbudur, will provide testing service on a cost basis for the innovators across India to test their equipment, Mr. Dwivedi added.

C. Ramachandran, Director Finance, B. Pattanaik, Director of HR, and Satyabrata Mukherjee, Director Operations were present.