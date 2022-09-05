Equipment at new terminal of Chennai airport being tested

A portion of the terminal is expected to be opened in December

Staff Reporter CHENNAI
September 05, 2022 22:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A portion of the new integrated terminal building at the Chennai airport is almost complete. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Taking a step closer to the inauguration, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has begun testing important equipment at the new integrated terminal of the Chennai airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

A part of the terminal is expected to be inaugurated in December. As the international operations will shift to this building, it is imperative that meticulous testing and trials are done, said the officials of the AAI.

The officials said that by October, construction work in one part of the building will be completed but the passengers will be able to use it only by December since the migration process will take close to two months.

“The testing of some of the essential equipment inside the building like conveyor belts, IT system, X-Ray machines, Flight Information Display System (FIDS), Automatic Tray Retrieval System (ATRS) and many others has been taken up. We are opening a new building and we don’t want to hear any complaints from passengers. So, we are carrying out rigorous checks on all the equipment. Representatives of various airlines have been informed of their allotted spaces for backup offices. Some interior work of the retail outlets and food and beverages stalls is pending which should be complete soon,” an official said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2018, AAI began work on this project at an estimated cost of ₹2,500 crore with an aim to enhance the airport’s passenger handling capacity to 35 million a year. The project took off with the year 2022 as the deadline but one section of the building (to handle international operations) alone will be opened this year. The completion of the building has been delayed for various reasons.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
Chennai Airport

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app