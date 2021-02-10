EPSI urges PM to provide priority to education sector

The Education Promotion Society for India (EPSI) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide top priority to the education sector and assign more funds to resolve issues. A press release said EPSI president and VIT Chancellor G. Viswanathan, in a letter addressed to Mr. Modi, pointed out that in this year’s Budget, allocation for education had been cut by 6% from ₹99,311 crore last year to ₹93,224 crore.

While educationists expected a significant increase in allocation, cutting down ₹6,000 crore is highly discouraging, he said.

“This year’s Budget missed out on introducing measures to support the timely implementation of the National Education Policy, 2020. It requires massive investments both in school and higher education,” he said.

In the post COVID-19 scenario, schools, colleges and universities are required to make adequate provisions for the health, safety and well-being of 25 crore school students and four crore college and university students. “Budget allocation does not give any consideration to these exigencies,” the letter said.