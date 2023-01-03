EPS responsible for recruiting nurses against rules, says Health Minister

January 03, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Monday alleged that AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami was responsible for recruiting 2,366 nurses without verification of certificates and without following communal rotation during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

On December 30, the Health Department terminated the services of nurses appointed on an ad hoc basis for COVID-19 management. This decision affected nearly 2,400 nurses.

Reacting to Mr. Palaniswami’s statement condemning the decision, the Minister said the Leader of the Opposition was fully responsible for the “blunder.”

He said in 2019, 2,345 nurses had applied through the Medical Services Recruitment Board. Of them, 2,323 had immediately joined service.

“Again, in April 2020, the Health Department called 5,736 nurses for interviews. Recruitments were done without the rules being followed. No certificate verification was done and communal rotation was not followed, with COVID-19 cited as the reason. A total of 2,366 nurses were recruited,” he said.

Citing High Court and Supreme Court rulings in several cases, Mr. Subramanian said the services of persons who were appointed against rules without following communal rotation should not be extended.

Considering their work during the pandemic, the services of the nurses were not immediately terminated. “Our objective is not to terminate them from service. There are vacancies in the Department to which these nurses can be absorbed,” he said.

There are 2,200 vacancies for nurses at primary health centres, while nurses will be recruited for the 708 urban health centres and 270 mid-level health providers will be hired for the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme.

“We need to recruit 2,300 nurses. The recruitment for these posts will be done through the district health societies. Of the 2,366 nurses, 2,301 were in service, and will be absorbed into the vacancies. They are being given an opportunity to continue in service as they worked during the pandemic. They were being paid ₹14,000 a month till now. From this month, they will be paid ₹18,000,” he said.

“I hope he [Mr. Palaniswami] will account for these violations in the Health Department in his next interview,” he said.

Referring to the demand of nurses, he said chances of regularisation of their services were less as all recruitments carried out under the National Health Mission were temporary.

The Minister launched ‘Nalam 365’, a YouTube channel of the Health Department. Member of the Legislative Assembly N. Ezhilan, Health Secretary P. Senthilkumar and Director of Public Health T.S. Selvavinayagam were present at the event.