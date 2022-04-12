EPS mistakes Udhayanidhi’s car for his

April 12, 2022 23:41 IST

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami was about to mistakenly board DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin’s car at the end of the Assembly session on Tuesday. Following the session, Mr. Palaniswami was exiting the Assembly where a car was waiting. With a few reporters trying to get his comments, Mr. Palaniswami was about to open the door of the car and board it before his security personnel intervened and pointed to his car that was parked just ahead of this one. With both the cars being of similar colour, he immediately apologised “Oh Sorry. It’s that vehicle” he said and as he walked ahead asked his security personnel if he couldn’t guide him at the beginning itself to his car.