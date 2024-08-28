GIFT a SubscriptionGift
EPS appears before special court in a defamation case filed by Dayanidhi Maran

Published - August 28, 2024 12:08 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the special court on Tuesday.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the special court on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday appeared before the special court for exclusive trial of cases related to elected representatives, in connection with a defamation case filed by DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran.

Mr. Maran filed the complaint seeking punishment for Mr. Palaniswami, for defaming his service to the people of the Central Chennai constituency by stating that he had not spent his MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds.

The complainant said Mr. Palaniswami had made the defamatory speech while campaigning for DMDK candidate Parthasarathy on April 15 at Purasawalkam. Mr. Maran pointed out that during his tenure, 95% of the funds were utilised effectively for the welfare of the people in his constituency, and the allegations made by Mr. Palaniswami were without an iota of truth and caused severe loss of reputation and anguish to him.

Taking his complaint on file, the court had ordered the issuance of summons to Mr. Palaniswami. Complying with the order, the AIADMK leader, accompanied by his lawyers, appeared before G. Jayavelu, Assistant Sessions Judge, Additional Special Court for Trial of Cases related to MPs and MLAs in Singaravelar Maligai.

Denying all charges against him, Mr. Palaniswami filed a petition seeking to dispense with his personal appearance in further hearing of the case on grounds of ill health. He said he was “senior citizen and the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly”, and said he was taking medicines due to certain ailments.

The judge adjourned further hearing in the case to September 19.

