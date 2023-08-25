EPFO to hold outreach programme in Chennai on August 28

August 25, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0, an outreach programme by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), will be held in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and seven more districts in the State on August 28 from 9 a.m. to 5.45 p.m.

It will include orientation programmes for newly covered establishments; online services for employers, employees, and contractors; awareness programmes on new initiatives; redress of grievances from members, pensioners, insured persons, and beneficiaries.

In addition, assistance will be provided to seed Universal Account Number KYCs, file e-nomination and upload details of contractors. The Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 will be conducted in Justice Basheer Ahmed Sayeed College for Women, Teynampet; AIEMA, Ambattur Industrial Estate; and Little Jacky Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Chengalpattu.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT