EPFO to conduct grievance redressal meeting

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will be conducting “Nidhi Aapke Nikat” (PF near you) at its Regional offices in Royapettah, Tambaram and Ambattur on December 10. According to a release, the subscribers/employers should register with the PRO in the respective offices by December 5.

