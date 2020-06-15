Chennai

Coronavirus | EPFO staff asked to stay home

Staff Reporter Chennai 15 June 2020 00:52 IST
Updated: 15 June 2020 00:52 IST

A total of 16 employees of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Regional Office, Chennai North, were on Sunday asked to isolate themselves at home after an official in the Accounts group tested positive for COVID-19, an official release said.

According to EPFO sources, they have been following alternative work week and operating with 50% of staff.

Employees were working under pressure and doing their best to clear increased number of PF claims, they added.

Advertising
Advertising

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In Chennai
employee benefits
Chennai
Read more...