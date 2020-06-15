Coronavirus | EPFO staff asked to stay home

Chennai

15 June 2020 00:52 IST

A total of 16 employees of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Regional Office, Chennai North, were on Sunday asked to isolate themselves at home after an official in the Accounts group tested positive for COVID-19, an official release said.

According to EPFO sources, they have been following alternative work week and operating with 50% of staff.

Employees were working under pressure and doing their best to clear increased number of PF claims, they added.

Advertising

Advertising